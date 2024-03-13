Future FC: Egyptian player suffers cardiac arrest

Entering the game during the draw between Al Ittihad and Future FC (0-0) on Monday, in the Egyptian championship, Ahmed Refaat suffered a cardiac arrest. The player is still said to be in intensive care.

Football fields are usually the scene of passion, competition and joy. However, tragedy struck during the draw between Al Ittihad and Modern Future (0-0) in the Egyptian first division on Monday.

In the 88th minute of play, while the spectators held their breath, Ahmed Refaat, who entered on the hour mark, suddenly collapsed on the field. This moment of fear quickly plunged the stadium into a heavy silence, while the club's medical staff rushed to help him, under the worried gaze of his teammates and the supporters present.

Ahmed Refaat collapsed in the middle of the match 😨 An ambulance entered the field to evacuate him We hope nothing serious 🙏

pic.twitter.com/BfgUgrQBil — Onze Masr 🇪🇬 (@onzemasr) March 11, 2024

Ahmed Refaat, an Egyptian international with nine caps to his name, was urgently evacuated by an ambulance, leaving a heavy atmosphere of concern in the stadium.

According to information relayed by Footmercato, the 30-year-old left winger lost consciousness for more than an hour, due to extremely low blood pressure. The information on his state of health is alarming: placed in intensive care, Ahmed Refaat's situation remains critical, his vital conditions remaining unstable.

Refaat's heart having stopped for an hour, the road to recovery looks arduous and uncertain. Doctors are seriously considering the need for a respirator if the player were to one day return to the football field. To be continued…..