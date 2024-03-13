Haiti: Kenya suspends its police mission, Washington reacts

Kenya announced on Tuesday that it would suspend the sending of its police mission to Haiti. In the process, the United States immediately reacted, declaring that it saw no reason to delay this mission.

Against all expectations, Kenya announced on Tuesday the suspension of sending its police mission to Haiti. “There has been a radical change following the complete breakdown of law and order and the resignation of the Prime Minister of Haiti” Ariel Henry, said Korir Sing'oei, a senior ministry official.

“Without political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor point on which a police deployment can be based, the (Kenyan) government will therefore wait for the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti before taking action. 'other decisions on the question', he added.

This Kenyan decision caused a reaction in Washington, which supports the international mission announced in Haiti with $300M. “I would of course be concerned about any delay, but we do not believe a delay is necessary”US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Kenya agreed in July 2023 to lead an international force of 2,500 to 2,600 men, hoped for “during the first quarter of 2024”, according to the UN deputy special representative in Haiti. This force should help the government stabilize the country in the grip of a real security and political crisis. Benin had in particular announced around 2,000 men for this mission.