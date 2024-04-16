Futsal CAN 2024: Zambia 0-13 Morocco, Angola 11-3 Ghana, Monday results

The 2024 Futsal CAN continued on Monday with the matches of the third day of Group A. Discover the results of the matches played.

We know the first two qualified for the semi-finals of the Futsal CAN 2024 which takes place in the Cherifian kingdom. Host of the competition, Morocco validated its ticket for the last four after its big victory against Zambia. Mercilessly, the Atlas Lions won with a score of 13-0.

In a health walk, the double title holders took part in the achievements of Bilal Bakkali, author of a double, Soufian Charraoui, Anas El Ayyane, Soufiane El Mesrar, Ismail Amazal, Idriss El Fenni, Othmane Elidrissi, Anas Dahani, Youssef Jouad and an own goal from Jackson Siwmawami. A third consecutive victory for Morocco which finished first in its group with 9 points out of 9 possible.

In the other meeting of the day, Angola took the scalp of Ghana. Serious contenders for the title, the Palancas Negras disposed of their opponent with a score of 11-3. A victory which allows the Angolan to snatch the second qualifying ticket in this group.