PSG: “Facing Barça, we know what we have to do”, Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was at a press conference this Monday, on the eve of the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League against Barça. And the PSG right-back assured that his team know what to do to secure qualification for the semi-finals.

The Champions League resumes this week with the second leg of the quarter-finals. Competing for the semi-finals, PSG faces Barça this Tuesday at the Montjuïc stadium. Beaten by the Catalans at the Parc des Princes (2-3), the Parisians must win by 2 goals to advance to the next round.

Absent in the first leg, Achraf Hakimi will be a solid reinforcement for the Parisians tomorrow who have the sole objective of overthrowing the Catalans at home. Facing the press this Monday, the Lion of the Atlas underlined his team's objective for this match.

“We come with a lot of desire, the desire to change what happened in the first leg. We come to win and bring victory to Paris. We talked to each other, we motivated each other together. We want to stay together to achieve victory “, declared Achraf Hakimi.

Regretting his absence during the first leg, Hakimi wants to rectify the situation. “ I couldn't play on the first leg. I wanted to help the team. We had a good match, but we didn't manage to win. Tomorrow, we will have to give everything to achieve victory. I feel Mbappé very motivated, like the whole team. It's time to show that we are ready and change the outcome of the first leg “, he said.

Before concluding: ” It's not just Dembélé. Our coach also knows Barça well. But everyone knows Barça well. We have the same style of play. We want to control the match to achieve victory. We know what we have to do. Our strong point is the collective. When we all attack and defend together, we are stronger “. See you this Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. (GMT+1) for the confrontation.