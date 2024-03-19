FIFA Day – Equatorial Guinea: a player forfeits due to Visa default

Hopes of seeing Adriano Nguema wear the colors of Equatorial Guinea during the international break in March 2024 were dashed by an administrative setback. Summoned by Juan Micha Obiang, the player was forced to withdraw due to a Visa refusal from Saudi Arabia, host country of the FIFA Series pilot tournament.

The news caused legitimate disappointment both among the player and those around him. Called up with Equatorial Guinea for the international break in March, Adriano Nguema will not be able to honor these FIFA days with his presence. The player is forced to forfeit due to a Visa refusal from Saudi Arabia, host country of the FIFA Series pilot tournament.

For its part, the Equatoguinean Football Federation (FEGUIFUT) remained strangely silent on this matter, providing no official explanation for this inconvenience. This silence has given way to doubt and uncertainty among Nzalang Nacional supporters, who deplore the lack of transparency from the local football governing body. Even on official platforms such as the FIFA website, no information has been disclosed regarding the reasons for the refusal of Visa to Adriano Nguema.

Meanwhile, coach Juan Micha Obiang has called up a group of 23 players for the international break, destined to participate in the FIFA Series pilot tournament in Saudi Arabia from March 18-26. Nzalang Nacional was supposed to play matches against teams from Cape Verde, Cambodia and Guyana in this competition.

While supporters and observers await clarification from FEGUIFUT, Adriano Nguema must resort to watching from the sidelines, hoping that this administrative situation is quickly resolved to allow him to represent his country on the international stage.