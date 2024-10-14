Fraudulent removal of a body from the CNHU morgue: the accused fixed this Monday

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet) will examine this Monday, October 14, 2024, the case of fraudulent removal of the body of a young lady from the morgue of the national hospital and university center (CNHU) Koutoukou-Maga.

The two CNHU agents involved in the case were arrested for attempting to transfer the body of the deceased without respecting the legal procedures in force. According to information, the deceased had been admitted for medical treatment, the cost of which amounted to approximately 2 million CFA francs. The hospital had demanded full payment of hospitalization costs before returning the body to the family.

During the previous trial, the first deputy prosecutor in his submissions asked the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism to find that the defendants in the case are state agents. He asked to keep them in custody for “abuse of functions”.

The magistrate in his indictments suggested to the judge to sentence the two morgue agents to five (5) years in prison including three (3) years and a fine of one million FCFA under article 375 of the penal code. . Against the third defendant, the former head of the morgue, the first deputy requested pure and simple release.

The magistrate justified his decision on the basis of the testimony. At the bar, in fact, the head of the 02 convicted agents declared that it was he who was responsible for bringing the case to the CNHU-HKM authorities.

Unpacking a convict

The public prosecutor’s requisitions stung one of the two accused who launched into an outburst against his former boss who was acquitted in this case.

Indeed, after the requisitions of the first deputy prosecutor, the lawyer for the accused took the floor for his pleading. But he will be interrupted by one of his clients who has launched into a confession against his boss.

The defendant became angry because his superior was not keeping his word. The morgue attendant said it was the chief who asked them to help him take the body out.

“ He told us to take the body out for the parents of the deceased. He said she’s his sister’s daughter from the village », declared the defendant surprised by the requisitions of the public prosecutor.

The former head of the CNHU morgue allegedly promised the two accused to hire a lawyer to get them out of trouble. But, the two agents realized that the scenario that was emerging was not in their favor.

So they decided to tell everything. Surprised by the new statements of the defendants, the first deputy of the special prosecutor wanted to understand for what interest the chief still denounced them when he himself had asked for help.

Faced with the accusations, the leader was invited to the bar. But he did not promptly respond to the prosecutor’s call; he was brought back to order twice before throwing a tantrum. He lost consciousness. But before collapsing, he was quickly rescued by a lawyer.

The Court therefore ended the debates and the file returned to October 14, 2024 for continuation. During today’s hearing, the former head of the CNHU morgue who was almost exonerated in the case will return to the stand. So a new scenario begins in this file.

As a reminder, after having been fully covered for her care estimated at 1,255,000 FCFA, the patient finally died. The hospital therefore demanded payment of fees before handing over the body of the deceased to her parents. But the body will be fraudulently removed from the morgue by the two agents implicated in the case.