Benin – Criet: 2 years in prison required against Rémy Gnambakpo and a journalist

Rémy Gnambakpo and a Beninese journalist pursued by Criet will soon have their fate decided. Arrested for comments attributed to Me Joseph Djogbénou, prison sentences were requested against them this Monday, October 14, 2024 at Criet.

Activist Rémy Gnambakpo was presented to the special prosecutor at the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet) this Monday, October 14, 2024.

In its submissions, the public prosecutor asked the judge to reclassify the facts with which he is accused. Then, he ordered a 24-month suspended prison sentence against activist Rémy Gnambakpo and his co-accused, a journalist.

The public prosecutor also requested the payment of a symbolic franc to Joseph Djogbénou, president of the Union Progressivee le Renouveau political party. The verdict is postponed until November 25, 2024.

Initially prosecuted for “harassment through an electronic system”, the activist is prosecuted for “publishing false news”.