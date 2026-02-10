Daroul Mouhty: the economic impacts of Magal under the magnifying glass

The municipality of Daroul Mouhty wishes to assess the impact of Magal on the Senegalese economy. According to the mayor, a firm was hired this year to conduct the studies necessary for this evaluation.

Madiop Bitèye, mayor of Daroul Mouhty, announced that the municipality will evaluate the economic impacts of Magal this year. A firm led by Moubarack Lô was hired for this study, which should make it possible to measure the economic benefits of the event, like the Grand Magal of Touba.

According to Madiop Bitèye, investigators are already on the ground to collect the necessary data. This will allow them to have an accurate overview of the economic aspects of the Magal of Daroul Mouhty, including the number of pilgrims, the number of vehicles arriving and the overall economic impact of the event.

Madiop Bitèye invites the inhabitants of Daroul Mouhty to collaborate with the investigators who crisscross the city to collect data on the economic impact of Magal. He requests their support to provide the necessary information, particularly on the number of vehicles and economic activities. According to him, these studies will show the importance of Daroul Mouhty as the second capital of Mouridism and the second major city in the Louga region.

At the end of the study, he indicates that the results will be shared with religious authorities and the territorial administration, so that the economic impacts of Magal are known to all.

Birane Diop, special correspondent