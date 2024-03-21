Gabon: Guélor Kanga excluded for having accommodated his family at the selection hotel

Caught accommodating his brother and his wife in the same hotel where the Gabonese selection is staying in France, in view of the international break in March, Guélor Kanga was expelled from the gathering, informed Fégafoot in a press release.

Guélor Kanga will not play the international break in March with the Gabonese selection. Called up with the Panthers who took up their quarters in Amiens in France, the midfielder was sent away from the gathering after having “made guilty of an indecent gesture“.

In a press release on its official website, the Gabonese Football Federation explained that its player “ was surprised by the head of security of the national team accommodating his brother who was accompanied by his wife in the same hotel as the Panthers“.

“A proximity deemed incompatible by the staff who want to mark the break with old habits”continues the note published on the selection’s Facebook page.

The Gabonese selection will play its first friendly match on March 22, 2024 against Senegal. A meeting which already promises to be a major challenge for the Panthers, deprived of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, not included in the list despite his XXL performances with OM this season. The second match will pit Gabon against Congo on March 25.