Franco-Algerian crisis: the French ambassador called to order by Algiers

Tensions between Algeria and France are rising a notch. Algiers accuses Paris of having orchestrated a plot aimed at “destabilizing” the country.

The Franco-Algerian relationship, already fragile, has reached a new critical point. The newspaper El Moudjahidspokesperson for the Algerian authorities, revealed on Sunday December 15 that Stéphane Romatet, French ambassador to Algeria, had been summoned by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The latter would have presented him with a series of sorrows, including an accusation described as “fanciful” by Paris. According to the Algerian press, the DGSE services carried out a secret operation aimed at “recruiting” former repentant Algerian terrorists to destabilize the country.

This convocation, which was held on Thursday, December 12, but was only made public three days later, reflects the extent of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries. It takes place in a context marked by a deep disagreement linked to Paris’ strategic shift in favor of Morocco in the Western Sahara issue.

On July 30, Emmanuel Macron wrote to King Mohammed VI to announce that France now recognized “Moroccan sovereignty” over this territory disputed since 1976 between Morocco and the Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria. This position was confirmed during Mr. Macron’s state visit to Rabat in October, marking a turning point with major repercussions on regional balances.