Central African Republic: Faustin-Archange Touadéra in Yaoundé for the Extraordinary CEMAC Summit

The current president of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac), Faustin-Archange Touadéra, currently president of the Central African Republic, was warmly welcomed in Yaoundé, political capital of Cameroon, by Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime minister and head of the Cameroonian government.

Upon his arrival at Yaoundé Nsimalen airport, Central African nationals living in Cameroon paid him a vibrant tribute. This extraordinary summit saw the arrival of Touadéra, the third head of state to visit Yaoundé after those of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. The Republic of Congo is represented by its Prime Minister, while Chad is represented by its Minister of Finance.

This December 16, 2024, Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, is hosting an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). This event is of great importance because it is devoted to the analysis of the fragile economic situation which threatens the stability of the sub-region.

According to several experts, it is facing stagnation in its growth, aggravated by internal and external factors, such as the global crisis, fluctuations in raw material prices and the effects of climate change.