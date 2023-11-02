Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury clash ends in controversial decision

In a surprising twist, Tyson Fury survived a third-round knockdown to narrowly win against Francis Ngannou by split decision this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. One judge gave former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou the win with a score of 95-94, but was contradicted by two other judges who scored the fight 96-93 and 95-94 in Fury’s favor .

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title was not on the line in this 10-round boxing bout. Ngannou, aged 37 and from Cameroon, was making his professional boxing debut, his first fight since January 2022. For his part, Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, from Manchester, England, was the heavy favorite with odds of 14 to 1 to win the match. Fury is next scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship on December 23 in Riyadh, although the date remains uncertain.

The course of the fight

The fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, nicknamed “Battle of the Baddest”, was one of the most anticipated clashes of the year. Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the atmosphere was electric, with fans traveling from all over the world to witness this clash of the titans.

From the first rounds, both fighters showed impressive determination and technique. However, the most notable moment of the fight was in the third round. Against all odds, Ngannou, with a powerful combination, managed to put Fury down. The stadium was left in suspense, wondering if the undefeated champion would rise again. Showing the resilience of a champion, Fury got back up, determined to continue the fight.

After ten intense rounds, the final decision was made. The fight ended in a split decision, reflecting the competitiveness of the clash. A judge gave Ngannou the victory with a score of 95-94. However, two other judges saw Fury as the winner, with scores of 96-93 and 95-94 in his favor.

Post-fight reactions

The decision sparked much debate among fans and experts, with some believing Ngannou deserved the victory, while others believed Fury dominated the majority of the rounds.

What a shame this victory given to Tyson Fury!!! I don’t know if the judges watched the same fight as us. They saw who went to the mat and took hits. Who pays for the order, right? one more frustration. But, Francis Ngannou was masterful and very classy. Everyone tonight knows who was the boss in the ring. “the truth is like the butt. Whether we love them or hate them we always end up sitting down with” Thanks Francis you are the best. That doesn’t stop Tyson Fury from being a great man. Only this evening the truth is, he knows he lost. In this world when you are black you have to knock out your opponent to be sure of being declared the winner. Remember this for the revenge fight. Alain Foka

Although the fight was close, Fury maintained he deserved the victory. “It definitely wasn’t in the script. Ngannou is a slightly clumsy puncher but very dangerous because he hits very hard. I had a hard time countering, he’s a really good fighter. It was perhaps my hardest fight in the last ten years. I can’t tell you how close it was but I think I won,” Tyson Fury said.

He also discussed his future plans, including his intention to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. “This will be our next fight, guaranteed,” Fury said, emphasizing his desire to continue to dominate the heavyweight division.

Francis Ngannou, for his part, expressed his disappointment with the judges’ decision. Although respectful to Fury, Ngannou felt he had done enough to achieve victory. He also mentioned his desire to continue to improve and come back stronger. ” I feel good. I am happy. It didn’t go in my favor but I want to thank #RiyadhSeason and Saudi Arabia for giving me the opportunity to prove people wrong, once again (…) I am a fighter and I’m ready to fight at any time. It was my first boxing match. I’m not looking for excuses but I know I will get better. », declared the Cameroonian after his fight.

Rumors are already circulating about a possible rematch or another big fight for Ngannou in the future.

It is worth noting that many celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, also reacted to the fight. Ronaldo, for example, expressed his opinion that Ngannou should have won the fight, but the referees decided otherwise.