2023 presidential election in the DRC: the Constitutional Court validates the candidacy of Moïse Katumbi

The Constitutional Court of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has taken a momentous decision by validating the candidacy of Moïse Katumbi in the presidential election on December 20. This decision puts an end to disputes over the nationality of the opponent and leader of the “Together for Change” coalition.

The Democratic Republic of Congo finds itself at a historic turning point in its political history. The Constitutional Court confirmed the candidacy of Moïse Katumbi in the presidential election scheduled for December 20, after weeks of debate and controversy over his nationality. Moïse Katumbi, an influential political opponent and leader of the “Together for Change” coalition, was at the center of two petitions that questioned his Congolese nationality.

The first request was deemed inadmissible, leaving no doubt about the Congolese nationality of Moïse Katumbi. The second request, although admissible, was declared unfounded by the Constitutional Court. Moïse Katumbi’s lawyer, Hervé Diakese, affirmed that his client has an authentic Congolese nationality certificate, issued by competent authorities, which is the only valid document to attest to his nationality under Congolese law.

This decision by the Constitutional Court provides much-needed clarity to an electoral process that has been marred by allegations of fraud and manipulation. It thus validates the 25 candidates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) for the presidential election of December 2023.

In addition to Moïse Katumbi, other major political figures have also presented their candidacy, including the outgoing president, Félix Tshisekedi, the opponent Martin Fayulu and the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, Denis Mukwege. There are also two former Prime Ministers of former President Joseph Kabila, namely Augustin Matata and Adolphe Muzito, as well as MP Delly Sesanga. The presidential election on December 20 will be held alongside the legislative and provincial elections, marking a crucial stage in the country’s democratic process.