Francis Ngannou: the shocking revelations about his unhappy childhood

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Investir au pays”, Francis Ngannou returned to his childhood… in Cameroon. And the Predator made moving revelations about his life in the depths of Batié.

” Even at the beginning, I didn’t have many friends in my life. I grew up being very lonely. At the age of 6, my parents divorced. So even during primary school, I would do one year in one school, the next year in another, then I would do 6 months elsewhere. Since I was always isolated, I was the laughing stock of the neighborhood. I was the child who didn’t have any friends. I was chased out of class because I didn’t always have a pen or a notebook to take notes. ” he said.

And to continue: “ I was the one who was excluded because he hadn’t paid his tuition, the one who didn’t go buy his bread at the bakery during recess because he didn’t have any money. It was hard to make friends. Unconsciously, I accepted this situation and grew up being lonely. In this position, I was able to understand our society. But today my situation has changed, and I know who is who in my life. Who is my friend, who is an acquaintance. “.

Determined to change his story and his life, Francis Ngannou took to the sea, heading for France, where he got into combat sports. A choice that proved to be profitable since the Cameroonian is today an MMA heavyweight and a millionaire.