Attack on a French diplomat in the DRC: the drastic reaction of the authorities

Following the assault of a French diplomat, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has suspended its Attorney General, highlighting significant shortcomings in the management of diplomatic affairs.

Following the controversial expulsion of a French diplomat in Kinshasa, Congolese authorities have taken severe measures. The case, which sparked a strong reaction in both France and the DRC, has led to a series of sanctions, revealing weaknesses in the Congolese judicial system.

In immediate response, the Minister of State and Minister of Justice of the DRC, Constant Mutamba, suspended the Prosecutor General of the Kinshasa Gombe Court of Appeal. The latter is accused of having ordered the requisition of information that led to the expulsion of the diplomat. This decision comes after Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi expressed his disagreement during discussions with French authorities, describing the expulsion as a violation of international conventions, notably the Vienna Convention.

In addition to the suspension of the Attorney General, other judicial officials involved have been suspended, some even imprisoned.

The incident occurred last Friday, when Congolese police officers, accompanied by “complainants” and of“prosecutors”expelled a French diplomat from a residence of the French embassy in Kinshasa. The violence of this operation, which caused injuries to the diplomat, provoked a vigorous reaction from the French authorities. What had started as a simple land dispute quickly evolved into a diplomatic crisis, jeopardizing relations between France and the DRC.

In response, the French ambassador to the DRC, Bruno Aubert, immediately contacted the Congolese authorities to express France’s displeasure. An exchange took place with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the DRC, Thérèse Wagner Kayikwamba, during which it was agreed that measures would be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future. France also warned of the possible repercussions on bilateral relations.