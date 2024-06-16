Francis Mvemba: barely reconciled with Coco Emilia, an ex-fiancée loses her composure

Since the announcement of the reconciliation of Francis Mvemba and Coco Emilia, disturbing revelations have emerged; An ex-girlfriend of the Congolese diamond merchant has just revealed that she is in a relationship with him, by releasing screenshots of their intimate conversations.

Francis Mvemba more or less expected many revelations about himself. And in a public message, he even invited his former partners to speak to Coco Emilia to tell her about their relationships, in order to put an end to the potential blackmail of spreading compromising messages or videos.

Less than 24 hours after this reaction, an ex-girlfriend came out of the shadows to disclose screenshots of intimate conversations, thus jeopardizing the love rediscovered between the businessman and the Cameroonian influencer.

“While Francis Mvemba asks Coco Emilia for forgiveness, he sends messages to his sweetheart in Monaco. Very angry, she reveals everything to us”can we see in the caption of the capture of the messages.

The revelations of this ex-girlfriend could encourage other young women to make public their past relationships with the Congolese billionaire. For his part, Francis Mvemba continues to publicly express his love for his wife, Coco Emilia, on social networks.

As for Coco Emilia's reaction, it is eagerly awaited by many Internet users, after these disturbing revelations about her partner's intimate relationships. The situation remains tense and continues to arouse public interest and concern.