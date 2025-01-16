World handball 2025: Guinea falls at the start, Egypt takes on Argentina

Egypt claimed the scalp of Argentina (39-25) as part of the first day of the group stages of the 2025 Handball World Cup. Guinea, for its part, lost to the Netherlands (23-40).

The 2025 Handball World Cup continued on Wednesday with the matches on the first day of the group stages. In the running for the supreme coronation, Egypt faced Argentina in Zagreb. And the Pharaohs won with a score of 39-25.

Realistic in the face of the Albiceleste, who never proved a match for the North African team, the Egyptians flew through the game. A great victory for the Egypt team which will try to validate its ticket for the round of 16 during the second day against Bahrain, Friday

Guinea falls to the Netherlands

In the other meeting of this day, Guinea collapsed against the Netherlands. The national Syli, who is playing his first final phase in this competition, could not resist against the Dutch ogre. Handicapped by their offensive inefficiency and poor placements, the Guineans finally lost with a score of 23-40. A failed start for the Guinea team which will try to revive during the second day against Hungary.