France-Gabon: end clap for the investigation into poorly acquired property of the Bongo clan

Fifteen years after the opening of the investigation into “poorly acquired goods” linked to Gabon, the French investigating judge closed his investigations. The national financial prosecutor’s office must now rule on possible prosecution against eleven people involved.

The survey, launched in 2010 in France, is coming to an end. The investigating judge completed his work on the file concerning eleven close to the former Gabonese president Omar Bongo, among whom his eldest daughter is, Pascaline Bongo. Other people are also targeted, including BNP Paribas, the former Miss France Sonia Rolland, a notary, a lawyer as well as several real estate companies.

This case relates to a real estate assets estimated at 85 million euros – around 56 billion CFA francs – suspected of having been acquired thanks to corruption mechanisms. Me William Bourdon, lawyer for Transparency International France, a civil party in this procedure, praised this decisive advance and expressed his confidence in the holding of a trial.

As for Ali Bongo, a fallen president in August 2023, his state of health could constitute an obstacle to any legal action. Although he no longer benefits from any immunity, his lawyer affirms that his medical condition would make the commitment of prosecution against him difficult.