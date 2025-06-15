Cameroon: the Minister of Justice Emergency Emergency in Europe

The Cameroonian Minister of Justice, Laurent Esso, was evacuated to Europe for medical care. According to a government source cited by Young Africathe Keeper of the Seals left Cameroon after obtaining authorization from the Presidency of the Republic.

“Regarding Minister of State Laurent Esso, I confirm that he went abroad for medical reasons, traveling by a commercial flight”reports the Pan -African media by quoting a source close to the government. After an unsuccessful first attempt, Laurent Esso finally received the green light from the presidency to go to Europe.

His state of health had deteriorated in recent months, especially after a discomfort that occurred on May 20, during the celebrations of the National Unity Festival in Yaoundé. This discomfort had also justified his absence at the ceremony of presentation of the New Year’s wishes to President Paul Biya, on January 10 at the Palais de l’Un unit.

For 83 years, Laurent Esso, head of the Ministry of Justice since 2011, remains a key figure in the Paul Biya regime. Although he was cited in certain recent files, he continues to enjoy the confidence of the Head of State.