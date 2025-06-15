Central African Republic: 04 ex-rebellious heads condemned for war crimes and against humanity

The special criminal court (CPS) of the Central African Republic made a verdict on Friday, a verdict condemning four former leaders of the Armed Popular Front Group for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated in the northeast of the country.

The accused, Azor Kality, Charfadine Moussa, Antar Hamat and Wodjonodrogba Oumar Oscar, was among the leaders of this former armed group in the past in the region. According to the president of the Assize section of the CPS, Aimé Pascal Delimo, Azor Kuality was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Antar Hamat, CHARFADINE Moussa and Wodjonodrogba Oumar Oscar have each received 15 years’ imprisonment.

The verdict specifies that the parties having three days to appeal, failing which the case will be examined by the CPS appeal chamber, which will make a final decision.

This case, called “Ndélé 1”, concerns the bloody attack on April 29, 2020 in Ndélé, chief town of the prefecture of Bamigui-Bangoran. That day, 29 people had been killed and sixty injured.