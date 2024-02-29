France calls on Rwanda to end its support for the M23

The French Foreign Ministry issued a strong appeal to Rwanda today, urging the country to end all support for the M23 rebel group and withdraw from Congolese territory.

In an official statement, the French government expressed its deep concern about attacks on the territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as the alarming situation of civilian populations. France notably ordered the M23, a rebel group active in the region, to immediately stop fighting and withdraw from the areas it occupies.

The Paris communiqué also underlines the need for the Congolese armed forces to put an end to any collaboration with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a movement originating from the militias responsible for the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsis in 1994.

As diplomatic pressure intensifies, eyes are turning to Rwanda to observe its reaction to this call. Resolving tensions in eastern Congo remains an important issue for the stability of the region and the well-being of the affected populations.