2024 Olympic Qualification (F): South Africa eliminates Tanzania and advances to the next round

Victorious in the first leg, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa punched their ticket for the final qualifying round for the 2024 Olympics after their success against the Twiga Stars of Tanzania (1-0) this Tuesday.

The South Africa women’s national team hosted Tanzania on Tuesday for the second leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers. After an intense and goalless first period, the Banyana Banyana scored thanks to Thembi Kgatlana in the 53rd minute. Despite the efforts of the Tanzanians, the score remained unchanged, and South Africa won the match 1-0.

Winners in the first leg (3-0), the Banyana Banyana therefore qualify for the last round of the qualifying phases. The South African selection therefore joins Nigeria in the play-off, which eliminated Cameroon. One last step to get the passport for the Paris Olympics.