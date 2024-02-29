Cameroon: Rigobert Song is no longer the coach of the Indomitable Lions

At the end of his contract last Tuesday, Rigobert Song was not reappointed at the head of the Indomitable Lions and is therefore leaving his position as national coach of Cameroon, after two years in this position.

It’s official. Rigobert Song is no longer the national coach of Cameroon. The 47-year-old technician was dismissed after two years at the head of the Indomitable Lions. At the end of his lease last Tuesday, the former defender was ultimately not extended following his meeting with Samuel Eto’o and the Cameroonian Prime Minister. Information confirmed by the president of FECAFOOT at France 24.

Much criticized for his average statistics with the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song will therefore not continue the adventure with the Cameroonian selection which is now aiming for CAN 2025 after the previous edition in Ivory Coast where it finished in the round of 16, beaten by Nigeria (0-2). With the 2017 African champions, the former Liverpool player had a record of 8 wins, 9 defeats and 6 draws in 23 matches.