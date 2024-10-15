France: Beninese activist Kemi Seba arrested in Paris, the first elements

Kémi Séba, the Franco-Beninese activist, was arrested in Paris on October 14, 2024. The arrest took place while he was having lunch in a restaurant in the 15th arrondissement, in the company of his collaborator, Cyrille Kamden.

According to initial reports, he was apprehended by French authorities and is currently in police custody. The reasons for his arrest seem linked to his entry into France. Kémi Séba allegedly used a Nigerien diplomatic passport to enter French territory, which could constitute a violation of immigration laws. Additionally, it is important to note that Kémi Séba has already been convicted for acts related to incitement to racial hatred and has had his French nationality revoked.

This arrest occurs in a context where Kémi Séba is a controversial figure, often criticized for his radical positions and his anti-colonial speeches. He recently announced his intention to promote a new book in France, which may have contributed to his return to French soil.