France: Beninese activist Kemi Seba arrested in Paris, the first elements

France: Beninese activist Kemi Seba arrested in Paris, the first elements

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Kémi Séba, the Franco-Beninese activist, was arrested in Paris on October 14, 2024. The arrest took place while he was having lunch in a restaurant in the 15th arrondissement, in the company of his collaborator, Cyrille Kamden.

According to initial reports, he was apprehended by French authorities and is currently in police custody. The reasons for his arrest seem linked to his entry into France. Kémi Séba allegedly used a Nigerien diplomatic passport to enter French territory, which could constitute a violation of immigration laws. Additionally, it is important to note that Kémi Séba has already been convicted for acts related to incitement to racial hatred and has had his French nationality revoked.

This arrest occurs in a context where Kémi Séba is a controversial figure, often criticized for his radical positions and his anti-colonial speeches. He recently announced his intention to promote a new book in France, which may have contributed to his return to French soil.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.