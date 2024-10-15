Benin: Hosée Houngnibo, coordinator of the Olivier Boko networks, detained in prison

Activist Hosée Houngnibo was detained in prison this Monday, October 14, 2024 after his presentation to Criet.

Bad news for Hosée Houngnibo. A week after his arrest, Hosée Houngnibo, coordinator of a movement in support of Olivier Boko, was placed under arrest warrant.

Hosée Houngnibo, who was arrested on the evening of Monday October 7 by agents of the National Center for Digital Investigations (CNIN), is accused of inciting rebellion and harassment by electronic means.

Indeed, the day after Olivier Boko’s arrest, Hosée Houngnibo, coordinator of the Olivier Boko networks, made numerous publications on social networks.