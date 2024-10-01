France: a former Rwandan doctor faces justice for the Tutsi genocide

The trial of Eugène Rwamucyo, prosecuted for his previous acts and during the genocide of the Tutsi in 1994, began Tuesday before the Paris Assize Court. Former Rwandan doctor faces charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

It is the moment of judgment for Eugène Rwamucyo. The trial opened on October 1, where he is on trial for his actions related to the genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Over the next four weeks, until October 29, he will be tried for genocide, complicity in genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity in crimes against humanity, as well as conspiring to prepare these crimes. The accused, who appears free under judicial supervision, appeared before the court in the company of his lawyers.

Dressed in brown pants and a long matching tunic, Eugène Rwamucyo chose not to speak upon his arrival, while many civil parties took their places in the room.

At 65 years old, this former practitioner in France and Belgium after his departure from Rwanda is the eighth Rwandan to be tried in France for his participation in the genocide of the Tutsi, orchestrated by the Hutu government. He risks life imprisonment.

Eugène Rwamucyo, targeted by an international arrest warrant issued by Rwanda, was arrested by the French authorities on May 26, 2010, a few months after being reported by his colleagues at the Maubeuge hospital (North), where he worked .