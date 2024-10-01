Egypt: Zamalek abandons Sergio Ramos, too greedy

Priority of Zamalek, who even found an agreement with the Spanish defender according to the Egyptian press, Sergio Ramos will ultimately not sign with the Cairo club. The North African team abandoned the file of the former Madrid player, overwhelmed by the salary demands of SR4.

It will ultimately be an impossible dream for Zamalek. The five-time African Super Cup winners will not sign Sergio Ramos. In negotiations with the Spanish defender for an arrival this month, the Cairo club finally abandoned the file of the former captain of Real Madrid.

However, things seemed to be going well, with an offer made by the North African giant according to information from AS. Some Egyptian media even revealed on Monday that the two camps had reached an agreement.

Except that ultimately nothing will happen, according to this Tuesday’s publication in the Marca newspaper. The tabloid informs that Zamalek was unable to meet the salary demands of its future player, considered high by the Cairo team.

An abandonment confirmed by Hani Shoukry, member of the Zamalek Club board of directors: “It is difficult for Sergio Ramos to sign for Zamalek now, and if the matter had started earlier, it could have been done.” Without a club since his departure from Seville, Sergio Ramos will not add an African adventure to his long and rich career.

At 38, the Spanish defensive rock (or rather what is left of him) could finally hang up his boots like his teammate in the selection, Andrés Iniesta, or else embark on a final challenge in the Gulf or the United States.