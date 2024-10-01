Cameroon: Akere Muna nominated candidate for the 2025 presidential election

On September 28, 2024, Akere Muna was officially nominated as a candidate for the 2025 presidential election in Cameroon by the Univers party. The renowned lawyer, also an emblematic figure of Cameroonian civil society, was appointed to carry the aspirations of a broad coalition made up of around twenty political groups and civil society organizations.

Former candidate in the 2018 presidential election under the banner of the NOW movement, Akere Muna returns to the forefront of the political scene as the sole candidate of this newly formed coalition. This gathering, which includes several political parties, agreed on Muna’s candidacy with a view to representing a common alternative to the next electoral events.

The Univers party’s choice to support Akere Muna is based on several factors, including its in-depth knowledge of the socio-political and institutional realities of Cameroon, as well as its long-standing commitment to the fight against the country’s major problems. Through this candidacy, the party and its allies hope to offer a new dynamic for Cameroon in view of the 2025 election.

Akere Muna, a respected figure nationally and internationally, has already held various positions of responsibility, notably within organizations fighting against corruption and for transparency. His candidacy thus represents a desire to reform the Cameroonian political system, while mobilizing a large segment of the population around the country’s socio-economic issues.