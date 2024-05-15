Floods in Kenya: death toll rises to nearly 300

The death toll from floods in Kenya has climbed. According to the latest official report, nearly 300 people have died since the floods which began in March.

According to data released by the Kenyan government on Tuesday, the floods that hit the country resulted in the loss of 289 human lives. The torrential rains also forced more than 57,000 households, or around 285,600 individuals, to flee their homes, seeking refuge in more than 180 camps scattered across the territory.

In addition to the loss of life and massive displacement, the consequences of the floods are being felt across the country, with damage reported in 62 educational establishments.

According to official sources, the authorities are mobilized to deal with this unprecedented crisis. Efforts are in fact being made to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced people, ensuring them access to essential needs such as food, drinking water and temporary shelter.