Algeria considers leaving CAF

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Algeria is reportedly considering leaving the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The information was revealed by the site “fennecfootball”, quoting the renowned Algerian journalist Moumen Ait Kaci, known for the accuracy of his information. A major African football nation, Algeria plans to withdraw from the Confederation of African Football. This desire for change is motivated by the exasperation of the Algerian political authorities in the face of what they perceive as a “Moroccan control” on the direction of African football.

According to the Algerian perspective, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has lost its autonomy in recent years, becoming according to them an instrument in the service of the Shereef kingdom. The recent affair between USMA and RS Berkane has strengthened Algeria's determination to leave CAF to join the AFC.

The coming weeks will be crucial for this process, because Algeria will have to obtain approval from the International Football Federation (FIFA) to make this change of continent and integrate Asia.

The Mwebantu Team
