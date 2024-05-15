2026 World Cup (Q): South Africa's pre-list against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

South Africa's national coach, Hugo Broos, has revealed his first list of players selected for the matches against Nigeria and Zimbabwe next June, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Next June, the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will resume in the Africa zone. Also in the running for the final phase, South Africa will face Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Two matches counting for the third and fourth days.

For the occasion, national coach Hugo Broos unveiled this Wednesday a list expanded to 36 players. Among the Bafana Bafana summoned, we find the regulars including goalkeeper and captain Rouwen Williams and Ricardo Goss, goalkeeper no. 2. Defenders Thapelo Morena, Audrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego and Khuliso Mudau are also there. The striker Percy Tau is not on the list.

As a reminder, South Africa will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on June 7 before hosting Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

Here is South Africa's provisional list for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 CdM qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Given Msimango, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Tapelo Xοκι, Thabo Maloisane

Midfielders: Teboho Mokwena, Bathusi Aubaas, Grant Margeman, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Mihlali Mayambela, Mlondi Mbanjwa, Elias Mokwana, Percy Tau, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng