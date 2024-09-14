Floods in Cameroon: 350 million FCFA released to help victims

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya has authorized the release of a sum of 350 million FCFA to support victims of the floods that have severely hit the Far North of the country.

Around 200,000 people have been affected in this region. This Friday, during a press conference in Yaoundé, Minister Paul Atanga Nji detailed the measures taken by the Head of State to help the victims.

In fact, the minister specified that the president ordered this financial aid to support the 950 families affected in the department of Mayo-Danay, thus marking the government’s first reaction to this disaster.

In addition, the Minister of Territorial Administration conveyed the condolences of the Head of State to the bereaved families, who lost 11 of their loved ones due to floods caused by heavy rains, amplified by climate change.