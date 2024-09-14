CAF Election 2025: Samuel Eto’o soon to be a candidate?

According to sources close to him, Samuel Eto’o is considering running for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the elections scheduled for 2025.

According to the media Actucameroun, and citing Kick442, Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), would have confided to his entourage his intention to run as a candidate. Although his candidacy is not yet official, Eto’o could bring a new breath of life with his dynamic vision.

Professor Jean Bahebeck, invited to speak on Eto’o’s future, said in an interview with journalist Romaric Tenda that he sees the former footballer not only at the head of CAF, but also of FIFA. He advised Eto’o to undergo training to better select his advisors and to acquire a greater general culture to make informed decisions.

The professor also discussed managing personal relationships, especially with women, emphasizing the importance of an authoritarian but constructive approach.

With his exceptional career in football and his international reputation, Samuel Eto’o has solid assets to lead a successful electoral campaign and make history in African football once again.