FINAB 2025: Art sublimated by a strategic partnership with Canal+ Impact

The 2025 International Arts International Festival (Finab) officially started on Friday February 21 in Cotonou. This exceptional edition dedicated to the valuation of African culture has a strategic partner Canal+ Impact.

As part of the FINAB 2025, African art is sublimated by a strategic partnership with Canal+ Impact. This partnership underlines the strong commitment of the Canal+ Benin chain in supporting cultural and creative industries as well as education in Benin.

Thanks to this partnership with the FINAB 2025, Canal+ Benin intends to support all cultural industries and prepare young generations for art culture. As such, Canal+ Benin reaffirms its determining role through the three major initiatives of its Canal+ Impact program: an offer of professional training via Canal+ University, support for educational establishments with Orpheus, and joint awareness campaigns with NGOs in the NGOs in framework of “a month, a cause”.

Place under the theme “Weave ties: the African narrative through art”the third edition of the Benin International Arts Festival was launched by the Beninese Minister of Arts and Culture Jean Michel Abimbola. During the opening ceremony, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture recalled the major issue of this meeting for national cultural and economic influence, evoking art as a “Invisible thread that connects souls”.

The promoter of the festival, Ulrich Adjovi explained that the 2025 edition aims to be a real crossroads of exchanges, bringing together theater, dance, music, cinema, fashion, literature and visual arts to strengthen the links between artists and communities.