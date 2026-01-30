Death of Halima Gadji: The Ministry of Culture pays tribute to a major figure in Senegalese audiovisual

The Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism announced, with deep emotion, the death of Senegalese actress Halima Gadji, which occurred on January 26, 2026. In an official press release, the State salutes the memory of an artist whose talent and commitment left a lasting mark on the national and African audiovisual sector.

“An artist recognized for the accuracy of her playing and the strength of her interpretations, Halima Gadji “has established herself as a major figure in the Senegalese and African audiovisual sector,” we read in the press release. His professionalism and talent have allowed him to make a lasting mark on television series and audiovisual productions, reaching “a large audience in Senegal and beyond”, underlines the note.

Revealed to the general public through roles that have become emblematic, the actress has been able to embody, with sensitivity and commitment, characters who have deeply resonated in Senegalese society. Through her work, she has contributed to making audiovisual “a space for reflection, dialogue and sharing”.

Beyond the artist, the ministry also salutes the woman she was. Halima Gadji leaves “the memory of a committed, passionate woman deeply attached to the human and cultural values ​​of her country”. His disappearance is described as “an immense loss for the Nation, for the artistic community and for the entire Senegalese people”.

In this painful circumstance, the Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, “on behalf of the President of the Republic, the Government and the Senegalese people”, presented “his most saddened condolences” to the family of the deceased, to her loved ones, to the artistic community and to all those who were touched by her work.

