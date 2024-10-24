FIFA ranking October 2024: Morocco leader, Benin falls, the African top 25

First African nation, Morocco grabbed a place in the October FIFA rankings revealed this Thursday. Benin, for its part, lost 6 place and fell out of the African top 20.

The crushing defeat of the Cheépards against the Rwandan Amavubi (1-2) during the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers did not only delay Benin’s qualification for the African tournament. Coach Gernot Rohr’s team also fell in the October FIFA rankings published this Thursday.

89th at the last score, the team led by captain Steve Mounié lost 6 places and fell to 95th in the general table. On the continent, the Beninese also regressed, going from 18th to 21st position.

The first African nation, Morocco dominates the continental ranking. The Atlas Lions (13th globally) retain their throne ahead of Senegal (20th, +1), Egypt (30th, +1), Nigeria (36th, +3). Algeria (37th, +4).

The African top 25