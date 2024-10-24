DRC: Mobondo militia attack leaves more than 50 dead

Central African Republic: a soldier and a civilian killed by unknown armed men

ByThe Mwebantu Team

On Tuesday, in the west of the Central African Republic, a soldier and a civilian were killed by armed men, consistent local sources reported on Wednesday.

According to these sources, the victims lost their lives during an ambush set up by unknown attackers near Galo, a commune located in the Nana-Mambéré prefecture. The soldier’s body was transported to Bouar, capital of this prefecture, before being transported to Bangui, the country’s capital, while that of the civilian was buried the same evening.

A local radio reported that this attack caused panic among travelers using this route. In recent weeks, armed groups have intensified their deadly attacks against the Central African armed forces in several regions of the country.

