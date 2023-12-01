FIFA ranking November 2023: Benin plunges again, African podium unchanged

This Thursday, November 30, 2023, FIFA unveiled its updated ranking of men’s national football teams. In Africa, Morocco retains its crown and Benin loses four places in the general score.

Benin’s two outings without a win, against South Africa (1-2) and against Lesotho (0-0), during the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, were costly for the Cheetahs who fell in the FIFA rankings revealed this Thursday, November 30.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s team lost four places in the general ranking, relegated to 97th in the world, behind Uganda (92nd) and Equatorial Guinea (88th). The Beninese, however, retain their 20th position in Africa, far behind Morocco, still leader on the continent.

Victorious during the first days of qualifying for the South American World Cup, the Atlas Lions, 13th in the general ranking, end the year 2023 on the African roof. The podium is completed by Senegal (20th) and Tunisia (28th) which marks its return to the top 30. Further in the table, we find the Ivory Coast which returns to the top 50 (50th) while the Comoros (117th), made the best progress with 9 places gleaned.

The African top 20