Europa League: Liverpool unfolds, AS Roma trapped, all results from Thursday

Several matches were played on Thursday, counting for the fifth day of the group stage of the Europa League. Discover the results of the meetings on the program.

Rennes validated its ticket for the next round of the Europa League with its overwhelming victory against Maccabi Haifa (0-3). The Breton club still has to know whether it will play in the round of 16 or the round of 16. Same observation for Brighton, defeater of AEK (0-1), or of Friborg and West Ham, respectively winners of Olympiakos (5-0) and Backa Topola (0-1). With its draw against Sporting (1-1), Atalanta is guaranteed to play in the round of 16.

With a hat-trick from Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Olympique de Marseille managed to overthrow Ajax (4-3) and maintain their first place in the standings. Toulouse was able to hold back against Union St Gilloise (0-0) and will aim for the round of 16 following Liverpool’s success against LASK (4-0). Bayer Leverkusen continued its trip to Hacken (0-2) to validate its ticket for the round of 16. Snagged by Servette (1-1), AS Rome will advance to the group stage but is no longer in control of its destiny with a view to direct qualification for the round of 16.

The results of the 5th day of the Europa League:

Group A: Friborg 5-0 Olympiakos, Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham

Group B: AEK 0-1 Brighton, MARSEILLE 4-3 Ajax

Group C: Sparta Prague 1-0 Betis, Rangers 1-1 Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta 1-1 Sporting, Sturm Graz 0-1 Rakow

Group E: Liverpool 4-0 LASK, TOULOUSE 0-0 Union St Gilloise

Group F: Maccabi Haifa 0-3 RENNES, Villarreal 3-2 Panathinaikos

Group G: Servette 1-1 AS Roma, Sheriff Tiraspol 2-3 Slavia Prague

Group H: Molde 2-2 Qarabag, Hacken 0-2 Leverkusen