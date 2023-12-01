Cameroon: a Rigobert Song executive withdraws from CAN 2023

Cameroon will have to do without Ignatius Ganago, victim of a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee, while the Indomitable Lions start the final phase of CAN 2023 next January.

New blow for Cameroon, a few weeks before the African Cup of Nations which opens next January. The Indomitable Lions will not be able to count on Ignatius Ganago for the final phase of the African competition. Victim of a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee, the FC Nantes striker is out of the tournament. In fact, the 24-year-old center forward’s terrible injury will keep him away from the field until the end of the season.

Bad news therefore for the native of Douala who hoped to return to the Cameroonian selection after having been excluded during the last three gatherings. It must be said that the young striker is not one of the first choices of coach Rigobert Song who has a range of players in attack. We think in particular of Vincent Aboubakar, Frank Magri, Faris Moumbagna and probably Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

As a reminder, CAN 2023 will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The Cameroonians are housed in group C, with Senegal, reigning African champion, Gambia and Guinea. The Indomitable Lions will launch their tournament against Syli National on January 15, 2024 at the Charles-Konan-Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro.