CAN 2025 (f): Zambia overthrows Senegal, Morocco is recovering

Zambia had Senegal (3-2) Wednesday evening on the second day of group phases in the female CAN 2025. Host of the tournament, Morocco recovered after its victory against the DRC.

The 2025 female CAN group phases continued Wednesday evening with two games through Moroccan cities. In Rabat, Morocco challenged the DRC in a decisive match for the two training courses. A harsh duel disputed which ultimately turned to the advantage of the Atlas lionesses. The Moroccans in fact imposed themselves on the score of 4-2 with a hat-trick by Captain Ghizlane Chebbak.

With this deserved success, Morocco relaunches its tournament and even seizes the leader’s chair in group A with four points. The DRC, for its part, remains last of the hen with zero point.

Senegal delays its qualification for the quarterfinals

The other meeting of the day opposed Senegal to Zambia. Tombers of the Congolese on the first day, the Teranga lionesses had to prevail to validate their ticket for the second round. Opposite, Copper Queens target the three points of the game to revive.

At the final whistle, the Zambia won the match on the 3-2 score. Led at the start of the game, Copper Queens will start again before finally winning against the Lionesses of Teranga who could feed regrets.

With this precious victory, Zambia dates back second place with four points, in front of Senegal, third with three points.