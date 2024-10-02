FIFA: FECAFOOT reacts to the suspension of Samuel Eto’o

The Cameroonian Football Federation reacted to the suspension imposed by FIFA on Samuel Eto’o, which excluded the president of FECAFOOT for 6 months from all activities of the men’s and women’s national team. In a press release, the body denounced an “unjust” sanction.

In a press release dated September 30, FIFA announced a 6-month suspension imposed on Samuel Eto’o, preventing him from attending matches of the Cameroon men’s and women’s national teams. A suspension justified by the governing body of world football by the violation of the articles 13 (Offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play) and 14 (Incorrectness of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“ The sanction imposed is linked to the round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup between Brazil and Cameroon in Bogotá (Colombia), on September 11, 2024. The ban imposed on Mr. Eto’o will prevent him from attending men’s and women’s football matches involving FECAFOOT representative teams, in any category or age group. The decision was notified to Mr Eto’o today, when the ban came into force», We can read on the FIFA website.

In Cameroon, this heavy sanction inflicted on the former Barça and Chelsea striker did not fail to provoke a reaction. On its official channels, FECAFOOT also stepped up to denounce what it describes as an “unjust” sanction. In a press release, the national body regrets a decision based on an arbitrary interpretation of events. FECAFOOT emphasizes that Eto’o’s intervention was intended solely to point out obvious errors, without any intention of compromising the smooth running of the competition.

“ She vehemently denounces this sanction and also indicates that it is not likely to hinder the exercise of her multiple activities at the head of FECAFOOT.“, concludes the press release.