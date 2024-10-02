End of the standoff between Fécafoot and Minsep: a compromise signed by Samuel Eto’o and Mouelle Kombi

After months of tension between the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) and the Ministry of Sports, a historic agreement, called “the compromise of the brave”, was finally reached.

This compromise puts an end to a long period of disagreements between the two institutions, marked in particular by the conflict surrounding the appointment of Marc Brys at the head of the national team, the Indomitable Lions.

The president of Fécafoot, Samuel Eto’o, and the Minister of Sports, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, signed this agreement, presented as a response to ” Very High Instructions from the President of the Republic of Cameroon, His Excellency Paul Biya“. This arrangement marks the end of a standoff which paralyzed the management of the Indomitable Lions and, more broadly, Cameroonian football.

A reorganized technical staff

One of the main causes of discord between the two parties concerned the composition of the national team’s technical staff. With this new agreement, a complete overhaul has been carried out, taking into account the expectations of both parties. Marc Brys has been confirmed as coach-selector, and he will be assisted by a group of technicians and former Cameroonian players.

Key appointments include:

Marc Brys as Coach-Selector

Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris (Video Analyst) as Assistant Coaches

François Omam Biyick and Ashu Cyprian Bessong as Supervisor Analysts

Ndoungou Mpile Martin as Assistant Coach n°1

Pagou David as Assistant Coach n°2

The former glories of Cameroonian football are not left out in this new organization. Idriss Carlos Kameni and Alioum Boukar, two former Indomitable Lions goalkeepers, have been appointed to oversee the coaching of the national team’s goalkeepers.

In addition to the technical team, several key positions have been created or reorganized, including:

Dr. Fotso Gwabap Patrick Joël as Team Doctor

Laborer Christophe as Physical Trainer

Atouba Timothée as National Selection Coordinator

Alnoudji Nicolas as Team Manager

This agreement marks a turning point in the management of football in Cameroon, putting an end to a period of “cold war” between Fécafoot and the Ministry of Sports. With this diverse and experienced technical staff, the Indomitable Lions will now be able to focus on their sporting objectives, in particular qualifying for the final phase of CAN 2025 in Morocco.

The Indomitable Lions will face Kenya in a double confrontation on October 11 and 14. Second in group J behind the Harambee Stars, the Cameroonians would take the leadership position in the event of a victory against the Kenyans.