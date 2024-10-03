Champions League: Mohamed Salah dethrones Didier Drogba

Scorer on Wednesday evening during Liverpool’s victory against Bologna (2-0) in C1, Mohamed Salah became the top African scorer of all time in the history of the Champions League. The Egyptian surpasses his elders Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.

Victorious over AC Milan (3-1) last September, Liverpool recorded their second success in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. The Reds defeated Bologna (2-0) last night at Anfiled. The great architect of this perfect outing for the Mersey club, Mohamed Salah scored one of the two goals of the game. The Egyptian striker made the break for his team in the last quarter of an hour.

A sublime achievement which places the Pharaoh on the African throne. Indeed, with this goal, his 45th in C1, the 32-year-old becomes the best African scorer of all time in the history of the Champions League. The former Chelsea and Roma player is ahead of his elders Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o who stopped at 44 and 30 goals respectively.