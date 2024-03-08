FIFA Day: without Aubameyang, Gabon's list against Senegal and Guinea-Bissau

Gabon's national coach, Thierry Mouyouma, has published his list of players selected for the friendly matches against Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, counting towards the international break in March. OM striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not part of the group.

The Gabon coach, Thierry Mouyouma, revealed this Friday the list of players called up for the FIFA days in March. The Panthers are preparing to face Senegal and Guinea Bissau in friendly matches. The only notable fact in this group is the non-call-up of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker's name does not even appear on the waiting list.

However, Aubameyang is currently enjoying a period of glory and success. With a total of 20 goals and 8 assists this season, in all competitions, he ranks among the most prolific players of the season.

Olympique de Marseille, where Aubameyang plays, is on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The former Saint-Étienne player's stellar performance was crucial in his side's recent thumping victory over Villarreal, where he scored twice in an impressive 4-0 win.

The surprising absence raises questions as to why Aubameyang was not selected to represent his country in the upcoming friendlies. Some speak of tactical reasons or squad management decisions, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

The Gabonese selection will play its first friendly match on March 22, 2024 against Senegal, a meeting which already promises to be a major challenge. The match will take place in Amiens, France, and fans will certainly be disappointed not to see their national star in action.

The list of Gabonese players summoned