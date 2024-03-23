FIFA Day: Senegal and Sadio Mané crush Gabon, Equatorial Guinea ensures

With goals from Sadio Mané and Mikayil Faye, Senegal took the scalp of Gabon (3-0) this Friday in Amiens in France, in a friendly. In Saudi Arabia, Equatorial Guinea defeated Cambodia (2-0) in the FIFA Series friendly tournament.

Senegal bounced back from their CAN 2023 failure by beating Gabon 3-0 in a friendly match in Amiens, France. For his first cap, Mikayil Faye scored a superb goal, while Sadio Mané also scored late in the match. Despite a good start from Gabon, Senegal took the lead thanks to an own goal from Appindangoyé. Mikayil Faye then doubled the lead with an impressive shot from 30 meters.

In the second half, despite the Panthers' efforts to get back into the game, no goals were scored, and Sadio Mané concluded the Senegalese victory with a third goal. This victory and the performance of the promising young people portend a good future for Senegal, which will face Benin on Tuesday. The Gabonese, for their part, will have to relaunch against Congo on Monday in Chambly.

Equatorial Guinea takes place

Engaged in the FIFA Series tournament, the new competition of the governing body of world football, Equatorial Guinea won its first victory on Friday. Nzalang Naçional defeated Cambodia 2-0.

Deprived of their captain and scorer Emilio Nsue who hastily retired internationally after his falling out with the country's Football Federation, the Equatorial Guineans relied on Joanet Lopez (10e) and Basilio Socoliche (36e) who scored the two winning goals. Nzalang Nacional will play their next match in this tournament against Cape Verde on Monday.