FIFA Series tournament: Cape Verde takes on Guyana, South Africa hangs on

Cape Verde defeated Guyana (1-0) in a friendly on Thursday in Saudi Arabia for its first match of the FIFA Series tournament. In Algeria, South Africa was held by the Andorra team (1-1).

South Africa faced Andorra this Thursday evening for the first match of the FIFA Series Tournament at the Annaba stadium, Algeria. Authors of a good CAN 2023, Bafana-Bafana intended to continue against this less strong team, on paper. But at the end of the explanations, the two teams separated with a parity score (1-1).

Dominated at the start of the game, the South Africans conceded the opener in the 6th minute of play. Following a great collective action, Cucu finished for Andorra who took the lead on the scoreboard. Surprised, the rainbow nation will react just before the break. Launched by Elias Mokwana who sounded the revolt, the foals of coach Hugo Broos will equalize in the 25th minute.

On a pass from the essential Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare, the right winger of Sekhukhune United FC will crucify the Andorra goalkeeper with a dry strike. Less dangerous in the second half, the two teams will end up separating with this parity score of 1 goal everywhere. Next meeting for South Africa? March 26, against Algeria.

Cape Verde offers Guyana

Cape Verde began its FIFA Series matches with a narrow victory against Guyana this Thursday. After just two minutes of play, the Blue Sharks opened the scoring. It is Ryan Mendes, as a good captain, who shows his team the way forward. This goal will remain the only one from the start to the end of the match. The Blue Sharks won 1-0 against the Golden Jaguars.