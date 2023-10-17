FIFA Day: Russia and Kenya leave each other back to back

Recently named co-host of the 2027 African Cup of Nations (CAN) and designated host country of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), Kenya appears to be on an upward trajectory. The Harambee Stars were on the verge of achieving the feat against Russia (2-2), during a friendly match this Monday in Antalya, Turkey.

The first goal of the match was scored at the start of the game by Sobolev (1-0, 8th), for the Russians, who had previously beaten Cameroon in Moscow (1-0) last Thursday. However, the Kenyans showed their tenacity by quickly equalizing, thanks to Antony Akumu, who took advantage of an opposing defensive blunder to score in the empty goal (1-1, 16th).

Before the break, Masoud Juma strengthened the lead of Engin Firat’s team following a poorly cleared ball by the Russians (1-2, 36th). A new goal for the Harambee who seemed to be heading towards their first victory in this October international break. But that was without counting on Oblyakov who snatched the equalizer for Russia at the end of the match (2-2, 89th). Much to the dismay of visitors.

But despite this result, it is still a great performance that the 105th nation in the world in the FIFA rankings achieved against the 38th. Kenya’s opponent in November as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Gabon has been warned…