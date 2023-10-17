FIFA Day: Algeria ties Egypt in the United Arab Emirates

The Maghreb derby between Algeria and Egypt resulted in a draw, with the two teams leaving with a score of parity (1-1) this Monday in a friendly, at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

The October international break continued this Monday with a clash between Algeria and Egypt. A full-scale test for two teams who are launching the qualifying phases for the 2026 World Cup in a month. And on arrival, the two teams separated with a score of parity (1-1).

The Algerians started with a bang, but the Pharaohs responded with several long shots that tested Anthony Mandrea. One of the key moments of the match came when Mohamed Hany was sent off for a foot too high, brushing the face of Ahmed Touba (26th). Reduced to ten, Rui Vitoria’s men did not give up, and it took a save from Ramy Bensebaïni, imperial in the first period, for Mostafa Mohamed not to open the score for the Egyptians in added time of the first period (45+1e).

Returning from the locker room, the Warriors of the Desert thought they scored thanks to a header from Farès Chaïbi on a perfect cross from Youcef Atal, but the former Toulouse player was flagged in an offside position (48th). Finally, a little after the hour mark, it was Mohamed Salah’s teammates who opened the scoring thanks to a set piece, concluded by Hamdi Fathi (1-0, 61st). Despite the perseverance of Farès Chaïbi and several inspired offensives, the Fennecs failed to equalize in regulation time.

However, Islam Slimani, who entered the game earlier, managed to tie the two teams at the start of added time (1-1, 90+2nd) thanks to a superb header which crossed the goal line by a few centimeters. This draw was rich in lessons and showed that Egypt and Algeria are actively preparing for the next CAN, although adjustments remain to be made on both sides.