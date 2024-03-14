FIFA Day: Morocco's list with Brahim Diaz

Morocco coach Walid Regragui revealed his list of players selected for the March gathering. Brahim Diaz is part of the group.

Long awaited, Morocco's list for the March gathering is finally out. National coach Walid Regragui unveiled this Wednesday a group of 24 Atlas Lions. Players who will take part in friendly matches against Angola (March 22) and Mauritania (March 26) in Agadir.

In this group, we note the presence of four new faces, called up for the first time for the selection. Expected for a few days, Brahim Diaz is obviously in the mix. The Real Madrid striker, who recently said yes to the Cherifian Kingdom, is called by Walid Regragui for this FIFA day. The Madrid nugget, Youssef Lekhedim (18 years old), the attacking midfielder from AS Monaco, Eliesse Ben Seghir (19 years old) and the winger Ilias Akhomach (19 years old/Villarreal) also sign their first call-up.

The captains Hakim Ziyech, Yassine Bounou, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri are also summoned. On the other hand, no Noussair Mazraoui and Ismael Saibari (injured), Sofiane Boufal, Romain Saiss, Selim Amallah, Amine Harit, Yunis Abdelhamid, Yahya Attiat Allah, Tarik Tissoudali and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, dismissed by the Moroccan coach.

The Morocco group for the March gathering